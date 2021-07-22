NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,893.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,852.07. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,500.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.