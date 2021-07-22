NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Head to Head Contrast

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.36 $52.00 million $6.78 29.29 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 29.01 $4.33 billion $8.24 23.56

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NVIDIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66% NVIDIA 27.66% 37.98% 22.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 12 1 2.62 NVIDIA 0 3 28 1 2.94

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $203.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $180.99, suggesting a potential downside of 6.75%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats NXP Semiconductors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

