O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 535,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,326. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

