Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 2.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 19.03 and last traded at 19.13. Approximately 19,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,318,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.