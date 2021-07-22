Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,012 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.