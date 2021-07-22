OctoFi (OCTO) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00021214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $71,317.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00866239 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

