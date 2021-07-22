OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) vs. Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Head-To-Head Contrast

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OI and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion 0.03 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.52 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -27.21

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Volatility and Risk

OI has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -101.77% -9.17% Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OI and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats OI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

