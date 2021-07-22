Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $275.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.29.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,671,067. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $155,056,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $247.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

