Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

