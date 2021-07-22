Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $345.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

