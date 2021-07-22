Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $2,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

