Olyseum (OLY) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Olyseum has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $644,946.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,423,747 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

