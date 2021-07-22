Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

