Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncorus will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $650,791 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

