ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $72.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

