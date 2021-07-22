OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

OneMain stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

