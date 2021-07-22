OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.