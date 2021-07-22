Oppenheimer Boosts Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Price Target to $9.00

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KDMN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $675.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

