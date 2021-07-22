(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of (OPS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.