Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.