Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos stock opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

