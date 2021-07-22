Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

