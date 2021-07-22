Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $8,630,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.