Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 71.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 237.4% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 98.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $457.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $326.64 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

