Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $564,000 in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

