Optimal Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

