Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $4,957,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

