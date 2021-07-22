Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after acquiring an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after buying an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $514.26 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.16 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

