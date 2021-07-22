Optimal Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,671,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Shares of OKTA opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.29. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

