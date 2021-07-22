O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw Sells 12,249 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $604.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $612.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

