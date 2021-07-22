Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.69 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $219.95 million and approximately $54.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00835418 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,920,495 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

