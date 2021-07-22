Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 27th (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 27th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.17.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

