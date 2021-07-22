Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

TSE OR opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.16. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

