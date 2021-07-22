Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.