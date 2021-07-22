Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$34.24 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.26%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

