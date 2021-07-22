Paparazzi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00824473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

