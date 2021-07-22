Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,602 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Parsons were worth $95,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 161.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

