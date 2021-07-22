Paul Jr. Hodge Sells 2,500 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00.
NYSEMKT LSF opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.
LSF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
