Paul Jr. Hodge Sells 2,500 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00.

NYSEMKT LSF opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

LSF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

