Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $110.78. 14,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.