PDT Partners LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,822 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,829.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,318 shares of company stock worth $1,817,972. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

