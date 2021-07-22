PDT Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TARO opened at $70.57 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARO. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

