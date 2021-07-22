PDT Partners LLC Invests $256,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at $5,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

APT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

