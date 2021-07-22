PDT Partners LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

FMNB stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

