PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

