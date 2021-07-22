PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of RYI stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $557.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.