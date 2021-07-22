PDT Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

