PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,246,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $9,819,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $1,612,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD opened at $25.51 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

