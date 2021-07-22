Peabody Energy (BTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

