Pendle Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $159,039.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.08 or 0.99970687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.