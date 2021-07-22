Penta Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $8,681.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Penta has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00862445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.